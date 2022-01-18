Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata recalled for pop-out windshields

Enlarge Image Hyundai

If you own a 2020 to 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe or a 2021 Sonata or Elantra, you may be receiving a recall notice. There's a potential issue with these vehicles' windshields that can increase the likelihood of injury in a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the windscreens in these late-model Hyundais may not have been properly affixed to the vehicle bodies thanks to "non-conforming clear coat paint." In a wreck, the glass panels can detach, reducing visibility and exposing occupants to debris and other hazards, which, obviously, isn't ideal. Luckily, it appears no incidents, crashes, fires or injuries have been caused by this issue.

Additionally, relatively few vehicles are affected by this action, around 26,500. That total includes 9,596 Sonatas, 8,561 Santa Fes and 8,256 Elantras, a surprisingly even split between these three nameplates. To correct the problem, dealers will remove and properly reinstall windshields free of charge.

Owners of affected Hyundais will be notified of this recall by first-class mail. Letters are expected to be sent out starting on Feb. 25, 2022, with repairs commencing sometime after that.

Hyundai's campaign number for this recall is 216 while NHTSA's is 21V00M000. If you have questions or concerns, contact the government agency at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov. You can also reach out to Hyundai customer service by calling 1-855-371-9460.