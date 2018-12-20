This 2013 Hyundai Elantra has 1 million miles on the original engine

I don't know what's more impressive -- the fact that Farrah Haines put 1 million miles on her Hyundai Elantra in just five years, or the fact that her car's body is still mint after all that driving.

Yes, you read that correctly -- Farrah Haines of Olathe, Kansas drove her 2013 Elantra 1 million miles since she purchased it new, which means she put on approximately 200,000 miles per year. In her job as a delivery driver, the mileage begins to make sense. What's perhaps most impressive is that all those miles are on the original powertrain.

Haines' Elantra isn't entirely stock. To help keep the body mint, Haines installed a metal bumper cover and a series of deer whistles on the hood to make sure wildlife stays away on her drivers. Hyundai added a little modification of its own, too -- because the digital odometer only has six digits' worth of space, Hyundai added a "1M" badge to the odometer, signifying her achievement. That badge is now an official part, in case anybody else has driven their Hyundai this far.

Just incase Haines was trying to pull a fast one on the automaker, Hyundai wanted to verify the odometer reading. The automaker looked at details like engine casting numbers, wiring harnesses and service records to prove the original powertrain is still in the car. Hyundai also looked at mileage records from Haines' job, as well as a CarFax report to verify its mileage.

And now, that 2013 Elantra isn't Haines' only one. Hyundai surprised her with a 2019 Elantra as a symbol of her dedication to pushing her 2013 Elantra to such a wild milestone. Let's hope it holds up for another million.