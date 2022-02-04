Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Hyundai expands certified used vehicle program to meet rampaging demand

Cars and trucks that are up to six model years old and have rolled up to 80,000 miles will be eligible for its generous warranty and other benefits.

Many drivers have been priced out of the new-vehicle market, so they're going used, which has pushed prices skyward. 

Hyundai has tweaked its certified used vehicle program to expand supply in the face of enormous demand. On Tuesday, the South Korean automaker rolled out a series of updates, including a new tagline and expanded eligibility requirements, so more preowned cars and trucks qualify.

The new slogan is "The best of what's next," which hints at all the adventures you can have in a Hyundai certified used vehicle. More substantively than an updated catchphrase, however, is that vehicles up to six model years old and with up to 80,000 miles on the clock can now qualify for the program. These enhancements come a week after Ford significantly altered its certified used vehicle program, which has been rebranded Ford Blue Advantage.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, used vehicles are becoming more and more important. Thanks to supply snarls, like the ongoing semiconductor shortage, automakers are unable to build enough new cars and trucks. With fewer vehicles to sell and strong consumer demand, more car buyers are going used, which has launched the prices of preowned models into the stratosphere. According to iSeeCars, a kind of search engine for cars and trucks, certain used vehicles actually cost more than their new counterparts. What a time to be alive!

Cars and trucks that meet Hyundai's certified used vehicle requirements come with a five-year, 60,000-mile limited warranty. They also benefit from a generous 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain guarantee, but that's not all. For added peace of mind, customers also get 10 years of roadside assistance and electric vehicle batteries are warranted for a full decade or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Further sweetening the deal, certified preowned vehicles also come with a 173-point inspection and a free Carfax history report, so you know you're not buying something with a salvage title that was flooded in a hurricane.

