Changing a tire may seem like a mountainous climb, but we promise it's not as bad as it seems. That jack sitting in your trunk is probably a little intimidating, too, and it leads many people to call roadside assistance for something that truly takes just a short period of time.

Here's a short video that explains how to change a flat tire the best and safest way. It runs about 10 minutes, and that's including me stopping to explain a lot of things. So assume a tire change is about a 7-minute job. There's a list of the steps at the bottom of this article as well. Before you watch the video, I want to call your attention to a few pro tips:

"All jacks are always about to fail." They aren't, but if you make that your mantra there's nothing scary about changing a tire; You won't be in harm's way in the highly unlikely case that the car comes tumbling down off its jack.

Keep some gloves and a kneeling pad in your car . These two things radically transform changing a tire from an uncomfortable, dirty process into an easy, clean one.

. These two things radically transform changing a tire from an uncomfortable, dirty process into an easy, clean one. Watch my tip on how to "knee jack" your car's tire and wheel off the ground; they can be heavy and if you pick them up the wrong way and throw out your back, you'll never warm up to changing a tire again.

The only thing better than changing a flat the right way is not having to change one at all: AAA says 30 percent of late-model cars don't even have a spare, relying on either seal-and-fill kits that repair the tire while it stays on the car, or by using run-flat tires that you can limp to the nearest tire shop without air in them. Until you have one of those cars, watch the video.

Changing a flat in 10 steps