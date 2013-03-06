Hottest cars from Geneva auto show caught on tape

We've rounded up eight of the hottest cars seen at this year's Geneva auto show for your viewing pleasure:
1. Lamborghini Veneno
Lamborghini celebrates 50 years by unveiling the Lamborghini Veneno, a production car that the Italian automaker sells for $4 million dollars and is already sold out of the four models built. Exclusivity comes with a hefty price tag.
2. Ferrari LaFerrari
One wouldn't expect Ferrari to make a sports car with a hybrid motor and a dual-clutch transmission, but the Italian automaker took on the challenge and unveiled its stunning new production vehicle.
3. 2014 Corvette Stingray convertible
After debuting with much fanfare earlier this year at the 2013 Detroit auto show, Chevy gives the Corvette Stingray a slight facelift with the Stingray convertible. Same Stingray moniker, just with a cloth top.
4. Toyota i-Road concept
Antuan Goodwin previews the Toyota i-Road concept, a tandem two-seater that runs on electric power and uniquely maneuvers using all three of its wheels.
5. McLaren P1
The last time we saw the McLaren P1, it was a concept at the 2012 Paris Motor Show with very few details but a lot of good looks. At Geneva, McLaren rolled out the P1 again, with the same good looks but adding an electric motor.
6. BMW 3-Series GT
Antuan Goodwin takes a look at the BMW 3-Series GT and asks whether BMW has abandoned the wagon design, at least in the U.S.
7. Volkswagen XL1
The VW XL1 might look like a concept car, but it's actually going into production. With its fuel-efficient motor, a unique seating arrangement, and some weight-saving materials, the XL1 could actually find some buyers.
8. VW Golf GTI and GTD
Volkswagen gave us a look at not one but two models of its popular Golf vehicles, the GTI and the GTD. CNET's Wayne Cunningham breaks them down and tells us what's so hot about them.
Geneva Auto Show 2013
