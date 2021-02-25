Hot Wheels Unleashed video game promises a digital toy car paradise

Hot Wheels cars are heading back to a console near you in the new Hot Wheels Unleashed video game. Mattel and developer Milestone revealed the first trailer for the upcoming game on Thursday, and although it doesn't include in-game footage, it promises big time, arcade racing fun. Plus, there's a track editor complete with the iconic Hot Wheels orange construction.

The game stands out from other arcade racers by setting its races in everyday locations. You can build a track in a typical home garage and play as the small toy cars: The whole idea is to race from the perspective of a tiny toy car. That ups the nostalgia factor for us adult fans -- and for youngsters, it's just plain cool.

Mattel didn't release further details on the Hot Wheels car roster and the various environments that will be available, but as mentioned, a custom track editor is confirmed for the game. Hopefully, you'll be able to recreate some of your favorite Hot Wheels in-home stunts and jumps in the game.

Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game will also port to the last-generation consoles and will be available on each platform Sept. 30.