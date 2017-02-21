Hot damn, the Camaro ZL1 will hit 198 mph

The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a hell of a performer, and now we know what happens when it's pushed to its limits.

Chevrolet clocked a top speed of 198 mph in the new ZL1, which makes it the fastest Camaro ever. The speed was recorded at Germany's Papenburg High Speed Oval, which sports 2.5-mile straights and 1.3-mile turns. Thanks to some serious banking (49.7 degrees), the car ran flat around around the entire oval.

Chevrolet

The top speed was calculated by averaging runs in different directions, to account for wind speed. In one direction, the ZL1 clocked an impressive 202.3 miles per hour. In the other direction, the top speed was 193.3 mph.

However, with a few tricks, Chevrolet was able to push the number even higher. The 198 mph average was done with standard vehicle settings. By setting the front and rear camber to 0 and inflating the tires to the maximum allowable pressure, the average went over the 200 mph mark. That's something to keep in mind if you own a ZL1 and have access to a giant top-speed test track.

The 198 mph run was done with a 2017 ZL1 sporting the 10-speed automatic transmission. Its Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires were inflated to 44 psi, which is the recommendation for driving at high speeds for extended periods of time. Its 650-horsepower V8 likely burned through more gas than Chevrolet is comfortable admitting.

If the previous generation is any hint, this isn't even the Camaro's final form. The next model to arrive should be the Z/28, which arrived last generation as a street-legal track monster. It's unlikely to have a higher top speed, though, as the Z/28's aero package and its massive 305-width front tires were meant primarily to provide additional downforce in corners.