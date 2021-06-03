Honda recalls over 28,000 2020 and 2021 motorcycles over dim reflectors

Honda Powersports

The best way to avoid getting crashed into while you're on a motorcycle is to be seen. That sounds pretty obvious, but with the number of people that I see riding around in all-black gear with matte-black helmets, etc. it's perhaps not obvious to everyone.

Most motorcycles have lights and reflectors to help with visibility, even if the rider doesn't. However, if you're the owner of a 2020 or 2021 Honda motorcycle, those reflectors may not be pulling their weight, figuratively speaking. Luckily, Honda has issued a recall to fix the issue and it just involves swapping the faulty reflectors out for new ones.

The recall affects the 2020-2021 Super Cub C125, CB500X, CB650R, CBR300R, CBR500R, CBR650R, Rebel 300, Rebel 500 and Monkey; 2020 CRF250L and Grom; and 2021 CRF300L and CB500F -- around 13 Honda models in total.

If you're the owner of one of these affected bikes, you can expect to hear from Honda on or around July 23. If you need more information, you can contact Honda at 1-866-784-1870 and reference recall KM3.

Until your motorcycle is fixed, consider either not riding it or wearing some gear with retroreflective properties to make sure you're seen by motorists.