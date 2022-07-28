Honda Prologue Electric SUV Teased in Design Video

Honda is still hard at work on the Prologue, a new electric SUV that will begin making its way to consumers in 2024. That's still a ways off, but Honda is already rolling out some teasers that give us a better idea of what to expect.

Honda this week unveiled a 4-minute video diving into the design process for the Prologue. It's the first Honda designed primarily using VR visualization, which allows teams in different countries (the US and Japan, in this case) to more efficiently collaborate.

While we didn't exactly get a full view of the clay model in the video, what we can see looks mighty promising. The overall styling is devoid of unnecessary elements and hardcore creasing, which should help aerodynamics and overall range. The Prologue's short overhangs and longer wheelbase means the cabin should have plenty of space for its segment. The front bears more than a passing resemblance to the Honda E city car, an EV that earned universal adoration for its fun, unique styling.

Honda gave us our first Prologue teaser back in May, when it showed off a rendering and offered a few salient tidbits. The Prologue will be built in partnership with General Motors, and it'll rely on GM's Ultium EV platform and batteries. When it launches in 2024, it'll slot alongside the Passport and Pilot in Honda's midsize SUV range. An Acura variant will follow. These are all part of Honda's plans to introduce 30 EVs globally by 2030.