Honda revamps certified preowned program, adds new benefits

Certified preowned vehicles are typically an excellent way to get a fairly new car with the security of warranty coverage. Honda knows this and has stacked its chips to bet on increased CPO sales. Now, the Japanese automaker will offer not one, but two CPO tiers.

Rebranded under the name HondaTrue Certified, the program, which Honda unveiled this month, includes standard CPO benefits plus the new HondaTrue Certified+ tier. The standard CPO tier covers 2014 and newer models with more than 12,000 miles or vehicles in service for at least one year.

Now, HondaTrue Certified+ will certify 2018 and newer models with fewer than 12,000 miles or vehicles that have been on the road for less than one year. The latter program will offer cars pretty darn close to being brand-new, in other words.

Standard warranty coverage for the standard CPO program will be 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first, but for the Certified+ models, the coverage extends to 24 months or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Both tiers will still offer a limited 7-year/100,000-mile warranty for the vehicle's powertrain.

Honda CPO buyers will also gain a few extra perks this time around, too. Honda's suite of benefits includes features like emergency roadside assistance, fuel delivery and flat-tire change service.

Previously, these benefits were available at an additional cost. No matter which CPO tier, buyers will also be treated to two complimentary oil changes within the first 12 months or 12,000 miles. Unchanged from the prior program is a three-month trial to SiriusXM satellite radio.

Honda said it posted its best CPO sales month ever this past May, and with these changes, the brand is likely hoping to serve up a hot streak, even as the auto market cools down.