Honda, Acura recall 1.1M cars over Takata airbags... for a second time

If at first you don't succeed, recall 'em again.

Honda has issued a recall for approximately 1.1 million Honda and Acura vehicles. The list is positively huge, spanning a wide variety of cars both newer and older, in varying body styles. The full list can be seen at the bottom of this article.

The issue stems from the airbags. All the vehicles mentioned in this recall were part of an earlier wave of Takata airbag inflator replacements. These vehicles were repaired with desiccated Takata inflators that were not subject to recall. However, those replacements were eventually deemed faulty as well, after Honda received a report of a person being injured by shrapnel from a replacement inflator.

Enlarge Image Honda

Thankfully, a remedy can be had quickly. Honda has replacement parts at the ready -- this time, from alternative sources -- so owners need only head to the dealership, where technicians will swap out the faulty parts. To give you an idea of the Takata scandal's scope, Honda alone has to deal with 21 million recalled Takata inflators across 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles.

The desiccant, or moisture-absorbing material, is central to understanding this deadly defect. Takata, in order to save money, produced a number of its airbag inflators without desiccants. Over time, temperature fluctuations and humidity could cause the inflator to fail, shooting out shrapnel instead of inflating the airbag as intended. There have been both deaths and injuries linked to these parts, which Takata sold to a significant number of automakers.

The full list of vehicles included in this latest recall can be found below: