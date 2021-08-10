Harley-Davidson 1-Off custom e-bike sells for $14,200 at auction

Electric bikes are cool, but most of them aren't necessarily that cool-looking. Harley-Davidson's e-bike brand, Serial 1, is hoping to change that one bike at a time with its 1-Off series of custom bikes. The first of these is called the Mosh/Chopper, and it just sold for a whopping $14,200 at auction, Serial 1 announced Tuesday.

What makes it worth the more-than-$10,000 premium over the Mosh/Cty model on which it's based? That's hard to say, but it's also hard to argue against the 1960s Schwinn Apple Krate vibes that customizers Warren Heir Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR's Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee gave it with the banana seat and ape hanger handlebars. The Street Freak paint is also custom and would be equally at home on a gorgeous lowrider.

Mechanically, it's identical to the Mosh/Cty, which means it uses a Gates carbon belt drive, hydraulic disc brakes, a Brose midmounted motor and a Harley-designed battery pack. The Mosh/Cty provides pedal assist up to 20 mph and a range of anywhere between 35 and 105 miles, depending on ride mode and terrain.

As to whether the Mosh/Cty's performance lives up to the Mosh/Chopper's looks, we'll have to wait until our man Evan Miller gets some seat time, but we're excited to see what the next entry in the 1-Off series looks like.