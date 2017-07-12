Hagerty built an insurance plan just for Dodge Demon owners

Trying to get a niche car insured can be a real pain in the tuchus. But when a niche insurer offers up a policy specifically for your low-volume car, it makes the whole thing a little bit easier.

To that end, Hagerty has created an insurance policy for owners of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. While specifics like cost and coverage details are on the light side, the insurer claims that it will establish the Demon's value when the policy is issued, and not when the vehicle suffers a collision. Hell, there's even a dedicated hotline just for Demon owners to call.

Enlarge Image Dodge

Suffice it to say, the plan probably won't be cheap. Nor should it -- the Demon is capable of putting down a 1.8g launch and a 9.65-second quarter mile time. It's a drag-strip car that just so happens to be street legal. Hagerty's coverage will probably also cover track time, so you don't feel like you're one launch away from a voided policy at all times.

Sure, you could try and insure your Demon through other providers, and I'm sure some owners will. But drag-strip coverage is probably going to cost extra, and good luck arguing with the insurer when the car gets totaled and you need to explain how this "Dodge Challenger" (which starts at $27,000) is worth more than three times its base price.

Cars don't usually have "official" insurance providers, but the Demon is clearly not your average car. With 840 horsepower bursting forth from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the Demon is one of the quickest cars of all time. Its price tag is a cool $84,995, and with back seats and the Demon Crate costing $1 a piece, even its options list barely resembles reality.