Google Maps is using fast food spots to help you drive

When someone gives you directions using fast food restaurants as reference points, you might question what they've been smoking. Now though, Google Maps appears to be doing the same thing. If that means Google Maps is stoned, we're all in trouble.

Twitter users have been reporting that after a recent app update, Google Maps is no longer just using standard directions (like turn left, right, make a U-turn). It's now using landmarks and other points of interest to help make finding your turns just a little easier.

So @googlemaps instructed me to “turn right after Burger King” ... I think this is the best update yet. #mindblown — Deemah MS (@iamdeemah) April 14, 2018

So far, CNET's Scott Stein has confirmed that his phone offered an instruction to turn at a White Castle while driving through the Bronx in New York, but it's unclear what other geographical areas are getting the new instructions.

Google Maps told me to make a right “right after the White Castle.” Does it do that now? — Scott Stein (@jetscott) April 14, 2018

The landmarks it picks out are not part of any advertising, and it's hard to know how many people will get to see these new directions. As a result, these directions could end at any time.

But if you happen to get a fast food craving after being told to make a left at a burger place, don't be surprised.