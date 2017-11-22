GMC Sierra All Mountain Concept is designed to dominate snow

Attaching tracks to a standard vehicle is a pretty fun thing to do -- Nissan had a great time doing it with its Winter Warrior vehicles. But Nissan isn't the only company slapping tracks on its vehicles.

GMC this week unveiled the GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept. It's built specifically to tackle snowy inclines, and not only does it sport the equipment to handle that task, it looks like it's ready to beat up the mountain and ask for its lunch money.

Enlarge Image GMC

The most major change between this concept and a standard Sierra 2500HD is its tracks. GMC replaced the wheels with a set of Mattracks 150 Series tracks, which provide superior traction away from the pavement. The concept also sports Thule snowboard racks, a whole bunch of bright vinyl graphics and LED lights under the body.

Under the hood is GMC's tried-and-true combination of a Duramax 6.6-liter diesel V8 and an Allison six-speed automatic transmission. The Duramax puts outs 445 horsepower and a pavement-twisting 910 pound-feet of torque, which means you could probably tow a house up a snowy hill with this concept, although I wouldn't recommend trying that at home.

GMC didn't just make this concept for funsies. The automaker did it to highlight its partnership with Vail Resorts, and the concept will remain at Vail throughout the winter season.

I can't imagine Vail's hoity-toity clientele would actually be seen in such a gaudy thing, but for every snobby skier, there's bound to be some little kid who will fill his or her imagination with images of this truck positively dominating the mountainside.