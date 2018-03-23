Enlarge Image GMC

Two of GMC's crossovers are getting the Black Edition treatment for 2019, though that doesn't necessarily have anything to do with their exterior paint. Sure, you can have your Acadia or Terrain Black Edition in the Ebony Twilight Metallic seen here, but this appearance package is available with contrasting colors, as well.

On the Terrain, the Black Edition adds unique 19-inch wheels, a dark grille insert, black grille surround, black mirror caps and roof rails and blacked-out badging. In addition to the aforementioned black exterior color, buyers can spec this appearance pack on Terrains painted Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic or new-for-2019 Sedona Metallic. The Black Edition package is only available on the SLE and SLT trims.

The Acadia Black Edition can be had on just the SLT model and -- you guessed it -- gets a similar treatment to the Terrain. That means 20-inch wheels, a black grille insert, black grille surround, dark headlamp and taillamp details and black mirror caps. Don't want that Ebony Twilight color? Go wild and ask for Summit White, White Frost, Dark Sky Metallic or Smokey Quartz instead.

Both Black Edition models will debut at the New York Auto Show next week and should arrive in GMC showrooms this summer. Pricing will be announced around summertime, as well.