GM's Hummer EV Is Heavy and Not Particularly Efficient, Report Says

GM's Hummer may have turned over a new electric leaf, but it would seem as though there are some vestiges of the old Hummer that it just couldn't leave behind, at least according to a report published on Tuesday by Car and Driver.

By that, we mean the new GMC Hummer EV's reported 9,063-pound curb weight and "not-so-good-Al" 47 MPGe efficiency. Now, while it should be obvious by now that EVs are generally heavier than their internal-combustion-powered counterparts, the curb weight that GM reported to the EPA seems more than a little egregious. For comparison's sake, the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 with the 6.6L diesel V8 and a crew cab tips the scales at 7,059 pounds.

For some perspective, Ford is ballparking around 300 miles of range for its F-150 Lightning (for which Ford claims an approximately 6,500 pound curb weight) with the 131 kWh extended-range battery pack, while the Rivian R1T with its optional Max Pack battery claims around 400 miles (though this is pending EPA review). Also, the Rivian, for what it's worth, snagged a 70 MPGe rating from the EPA, which makes the Hummer's 47 MPGe look even worse.

GM claims a maximum range of 329 miles for its flagship Edition 1 model. Given all that weight and all the room for batteries and GM's much-touted Ultium battery tech, it's a pretty disappointing figure. Oh, and that 329-mile range figure? That's using a whopping 212.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Clearly, weight and aerodynamics, as well as having 1,000-plus horsepower, are taking their toll here.

Still, range isn't everything, and while the Hummer is looking pretty inefficient overall, it's still plenty powerful and capable off-road, as our man Craig Cole found out when he drove it in a preproduction form last October. Plus, it looks cool, and that counts for something.