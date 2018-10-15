GM will extend your car's bumper-to-bumper warranty for not a lot of cash

Enlarge Image General Motors

There's nothing worse than your car needing serious work just a few days after the warranty runs out. Now, an optional warranty extension can at least delay those worst-case-scenario thoughts for another couple of years.

General Motors announced Monday that it will offer factory bumper-to-bumper warranty extensions through its dealerships. There is no explicit pricing for these extensions: According to Automotive News, it's up to each individual dealer to set the price, which is suggested to be set between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the vehicle's type and price.

GM will offer this extension on all four of its US brands. Chevrolet and GMC have a standard warranty of three years or 36,000 miles, and the extension bumps that to five years or 60,000 miles. Buick and Cadillac have four-year, 50,000-mile warranties, so the extension pushes those to six years or 70,000 miles.

The automaker made sure to point out that every dealer across the country will accept this warranty, and that any work will be free from claim forms and deductibles. The warranty is attached to the vehicle itself, so it won't disappear upon sale or transfer. It can also be purchased alongside the car, allowing it to be folded into a car note or lease.

Dealers already offer a variety of service contracts or their own warranty extensions, and according to Automotive News, they'll be able to sell all these products alongside one another. Some dealers griped to AN that this new extension shuffles money to the automaker that would ordinarily end up with the dealer, but GM told AN that it hopes this new warranty extension will keep folks coming to dealers instead of moving to independent repair facilities.