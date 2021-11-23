Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance
Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get $150 off the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max

Originally priced at $950, this discount code knocks the price down to $800.

06-segway-ninebot
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Have you been looking for an electric scooter to use for your commute or just for fun? If so, you'll want to check out the latest deal on the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max at Wellbots. You can now get $150 off the price of the electric scooter using code CNETRIDE. The discount code knocks the price down from $950 to $800.

See at Wellbots

The electric scooter made CNET's list of best rideable tech options for 2021. We loved the wide deck, which was nice and roomy. Note, though, that while the max range is 40 miles on a full charge, real-world numbers were lower: CNET's Joseph Kaminski was able to go 7 miles at top speed using 45% of the battery on the streets of New York City. The electric scooter weighs a hefty 41 pounds, and has a bell built into the handlebar to alert pedestrians that you're coming. 

Check out the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max gallery to see it in action.

See also