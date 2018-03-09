2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

There are few things in this life that are finer than a well-thought sports sedan with a six-speed manual transmission. Hyundai must know this, because according to fuel economy ratings from the EPA, the next-generation Genesis G70 will let you row your own gears.

This is cause for celebration. The Genesis lineup is great and based on what we know, that trend is going continue. The six-speed will be paired exclusively with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and it would seem logical that its other features would mirror the Canadian version already in production. If true, this would mean rear-wheel drive, a limited-slip diff and Brembo brakes.

Add in the G70's decent looks and a price that will likely undercut its Teutonic rivals by thousands and the Genesis starts to look tasty indeed, even with all the Phil Collins jokes that your older friends will likely make.

Granted, there are a lot of things that could make this whole G70 manual transmission thing go all pear-shaped. Hyundai will have to make sure that the shifter feels good, that the diff works well and that both suspension tuning and electronics package are just right to appease enthusiasts.

With this spec for the G70, the Hyundai Veloster N and the Kia Stinger GT all on deck, it's getting pretty hard to ignore Hyundai's ever solidifying performance car street cred and that's good for everyone.