General Motors dishes out $1.5 billion for next Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon

General Motors

Next-generation Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon production is staying put in Wentzville, Missouri. General Motors said on Friday that it will invest $1.5 billion for its midsize pickups, and $1 billion is earmarked for the Missouri-based production plant.

The automaker specifically said it is not sharing any details about the next pickup trucks at this time, so no news on that front. However, the investment provides massive job security to thousands of workers employed at the plant. According to GM, the plant employees 4,268 workers. This investment will "retain about 4,000" manufacturing jobs at the facility, the automaker said in its announcement.

This investment wasn't a no-strings-attached ordeal, however. Missouri state lawmakers grappled with a decision earlier this year to pass a $50 million tax break for GM. The deal was to lure the automaker and keep truck production in the state. Eventually, the tax break did pass.

While the Colorado and Canyon are the big-ticket vehicles made in Wentzville, the plant also builds the Chevy Express and GMC Savana work vans. There was no mention of what's in store for the vans in the announcement and GM didn't immediately respond when asked for information on their futures at the plant.

The $1 billion investment will cover upgrades to paint shop, body shop and general assembly area. GM didn't get anymore specific than that, but said new machines, conveyers and tooling are all planned.