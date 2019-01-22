Geely reveals Volvo platform-based FY11 crossover

Geely Auto

Chinese automaker Geely Auto has released the first photos of its new FY11 crossover, and it's notable for being the first Geely to be built atop the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) employed by the Volvo XC40.

The Geely FY11 is a coupe-style crossover -- one of our least favorite design trends -- with a sloping roofline and a profile that reminds us more than a bit of the BMW X6. Geely, for its part, says the design is inspired by "a larger cat as it is pouncing." Note the wide-range haunches, enormous air intakes in the front fascia and the elongated-diamond grille design. The interior of the car has not yet been revealed.

Beneath the skin, the FY11 uses a 2.0-liter turbo engine rated for 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, essentially matching the ratings of the 2.0-liter turbo gas engine in the US-market XC40. Both front- and all-wheel-drive options available.

Geely Auto

In addition to this FY11, the Volvo CMA platform has also been used by Lynk & Co, another automotive brand under parent company Geely. By using the existing Volvo architecture, Geely says it was able to give the new car "true sporting credentials." In fact, the car is claimed to be Geely's "most driver oriented vehicle to date." Given how much we at Roadshow like the XC40, it certainly bodes well for the FY11 -- even though the little Geely will not be sold in the US market.

Geely says it will reveal more details about the FY11 later this year. In 2019, the automaker plans to introduce two more models, an all-electric sedan and a small minivan.