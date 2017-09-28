Luxury pickup trucks aren't just a fad. Many buyers want that one-car balance that covers both comfort and capability. If that's what you're after, consider Ford's latest, which can run up to nearly $100,000.

The Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited is the cream of the crop of Ford's heavy-duty pickup lineup. It's meant for, as Ford says, "boat captains to captains of industry," and it brings both luxury appointments and outright capability to the table in a way that's hard to top.

This truck even looks fancy, thanks to a special chrome-accented grille, LED headlights and a satin tailgate appliqué. Inside, it's like a luxury apartment, with two-tone leather seats, hand-finished dark ash trim and leather-wrapped parts as far as the eye can see.

The VIN is also laser-etched into the center console armrest, because when you're spending nearly six figures on a pickup, you want it to feel as special as humanly possible.

The Super Duty Limited is also packed to the gills with Ford's latest truck tech. The infotainment system runs Ford's new Sync 3. A 360-degree camera makes parking a breeze, and there's a dial that makes reversing with a trailer just about the easiest thing ever. It can warn you when you leave the lane, and it even packs forward collision warning, a rarity in the pickup segment.

Equipped with Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8, the F-Series Super Duty Limited can tow up to 30,000 pounds. Ford points out that this is roughly the weight of the Air Force's F-35 fighter. Odds are, if you can drop this much on a truck, you probably own the plane already.

This truck does not come cheap. The F-250 Limited starts at $80,835 including destination. The F-350 will set you back $82,010, and the F-450 runs about $87,100. If you tick literally every possible options box on the F-450, you can bring the price up to $94,455. That's Mercedes-Benz S-Class territory. What a world.