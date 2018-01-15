Ford teases new Shelby Mustang GT500 with more than 700 horsepower

Just when we thought Ford was done with the Mustang news at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show with Bullitt, the Blue Oval surprised us with the confirmation that a new Shelby Mustang GT500 is on its way. Ford let this tidbit out of the bag during a reception at its show booth at the end of the first press day.

No car was on hand during the announcement, but a short video was shown previewing the high-performance specimen that will slot above the Shelby GT350 models at the top of the range. The only other detail released was that the new GT500 will pack more than 700 horsepower. With output like that, Ford is coming well-prepared to do battle with the 650-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette ZL1 and 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

When we last saw the Shelby Mustang GT500 during the 2014 model year, it was powered by a 5.8-liter supercharged V8 churning out 662 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque. At the time, the Mustang claimed a top speed of 202 miles per hour. With Ford promising north of 700 ponies in the next GT500, a top speed cracking the 200 mph barrier again seems likely.

The new Shelby GT500 will arrive in 2019.