Ford recalls 555 SUVs for doors that can open in a crash

Sometimes, all it takes is one little part to cause a whole lot of frustration.

Ford has issued a recall for 555 examples of the 2018 Ford Edge and 2018 Lincoln MKX SUVs. Both vehicles were built at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The vehicles have build dates between July 27 and July 31, 2018.

The issue stems from the vehicles' door assemblies. The striker bolts, which are the bolts that the door latch connects to when closed, might be 5 millimeters shorter than they're supposed to be. That might not seem like much of a problem, but according to Ford, these shorter bolts might allow the doors to open in the event of a crash, which could increase the risk of injury.

Thankfully, Ford has received no reports of injuries related to this problem.

In order to remedy the issue, Ford will need affected owners to bring their cars back to the dealer. There, technicians will replace the striker bolts in all four doors with parts of the proper length. It shouldn't take very long, and as with all recall-related work, the fix is provided free of charge. Affected owners should receive recall notifications via first-class mail in the near future.