Ford seeking commercial vehicle autonomous tech partnerships

Earlier this week, Ford revealed that its first autonomous vehicle development partnership is with Domino's Pizza. Naturally, the Blue Oval's self-driving ambitions extend far beyond an expedited large pepperoni with extra cheese, and now it's been revealed that the company is thinking bigger about driverless commercial vehicles, too.

According to Reuters, Ford is exploring numerous partnerships to develop autonomous large commercial vehicles. It's not immediately clear what types of vehicles are being planned or who the potential partners are, but Sherif Marakby, Ford's vice president of autonomous vehicles and electrification, says that targets include "ride-sharing and delivery services."

Ride-sharing is something Marakby knows something about: In 2016 and early 2017, he worked at Uber as vice president of their global vehicle programs prior to rejoining Ford in June.

Perhaps not incidentally, Ford already operates its own low-cost on-demand service, Chariot, which uses 14-seat Transit vans to deliver passengers in cities like Austin, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. It's possible that in the future, Ford could develop its driverless technology using this platform, or seek out a larger ride-hailing player like Uber or Lyft.

Ford acquired a similar startup to Chariot, Boston-based Bridj in early 2016, but it announced plans to wind-down the company in April.

With the US trucking industry's acute, prolonged shortage of long-distance drivers, any development in the area of autonomy is likely to be given a warm welcome by the logistics and transportation sector of the economy. The complexities of big rigs hauling trailers is likely to be a more complex problem for Ford's self-driving engineers to solve, but the commercial potential is huge.