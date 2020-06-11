Ford recalls over 2 million vehicles for brake and door latches issues

Enlarge Image Ford

Recalls are a big deal for manufacturers, so they generally try to get things right the first time around when designing a fix for the issues that spawn them. That doesn't always go to plan though -- look at all the fix-on-a-fix stuff that happened with the Takata airbag recalls -- and it's in this situation that Ford finds itself currently, with one of two recalls announced Wednesday.

Specifically, Ford is recalling a huge variety of models, from many factories, produced over extended periods because a faulty door latch that was recalled previously may have been incorrectly installed or is also defective. These vehicles are:

2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, January 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013

2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, October 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, December 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, February 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013

2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016

2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015

2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015

The specific issue involves the door latch pawl spring tab, which helps the pawl hold the door closed when latched. In hotter and sunnier climates, the spring tab can become brittle with use and crack. This can lead to a situation where the door may not latch fully and can open when the car is in motion.

Ford is setting up a system that will allow owners of potentially affected vehicles to submit the date codes on their latches to a website, which will tell them if they need to take the process further and get them replaced at the dealership. Total, the automaker says 2.15 million cars are affected.

Ford is also issuing a separate recall for 2014-2017 F-150s with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. This recall stems from an issue with the brake master cylinder that can cause brake fluid to leak into the brake booster. This means that you may experience reduced brake effectiveness even though you don't see anything leaking on the ground.

The fault is with the front wheel circuit in the master cylinder and necessitates the replacement of the master cylinder. If the master cylinder is found to be leaking, the brake booster will be replaced as well.

Ford estimates that this recall affects 292,311 vehicles in total, and has reports of seven incidents that stem from the fault, including two that resulted in injury.

Ford didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

