Ford Recalls 157,000 2021 F-150 Pickups Over Bad Wiper Motors

Having inoperable windshield wipers would be a real bummer if you're caught on the road in the rain.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor

With April showers on the way, working wipers will be more important than ever.

 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Ford is recalling 157,306 2021 F-150 pickups due to a faulty windshield wiper motor. This motor, if it fails, will prevent the wipers from working, and that's not a great situation to be in if the skies open up.

The fix for this issue just involves your Ford dealer swapping out the bad wiper motor out for a new one. This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge. Ford expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles on or around April 18.

If you believe your truck is one of those affected and you have further questions, you can reach out to Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall 22S12.

