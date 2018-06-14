Ford issues two recalls for trucks, SUVs for fuel, brake issues

It's always a bummer when fresh vehicles need a recall, which is precisely the kind of vehicle that one of Ford's two new recalls covers.

Recall the first: V6 fuel pumps

Ford has issued a recall for approximately 7,500 examples of the 2018 Ford Expedition and F-150, as well as the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. All affected vehicles are equipped with Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

The issue stems from the high-pressure fuel pump. Evidently, welds between the pump housing and the mounting flange might not be adequate and could be susceptible to fatigue fractures. If that happens, the fuel pump could move and cause either a fuel or oil leak, which can lead to a fire in the right circumstances.

In order to fix the problem, dealers will replace the high-pressure fuel pump, in addition to the high-pressure fuel discharge tube and the mounting bolts for both parts. As with every recall, it will cost the customer nothing except their time at the dealership. Affected owners will receive a notification via first-class mail.

Recall the second: Missing brake hose plating

Ford's second recall of the day covers approximately 1,500 examples of the 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 heavy-duty truck. All affected models will have hydraulic brakes.

Here, the problem comes from the aforementioned hydraulic brake system. Some parts between the brake master cylinder and hydraulic control unit might be missing an anti-corrosion plating. If that's the case, a metal band on the hose might corrode and cause a brake fluid leak. A leak in the system can reduce braking power, which increases the risk of a collision. Thankfully, Ford has not been notified of any injuries or accidents stemming from this issue.

In this case, remedying the problem involves replacing the brake hose assembly with parts that are correctly shielded against corrosion. Again, the repair is free and owners will be notified by first-class mail.

