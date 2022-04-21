Ford Is Recalling 652,996 Trucks and SUVs Over Broken Wiper Arms

Enlarge Image Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Ford is recalling 652,996 trucks and SUVs over concerns that their windshield wiper arms could break. This recall affects 2020 and 2021 F-150s and Expeditions, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250s, F-350s, F-450s, F-550s and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigators.

This recall involves the simple fix of replacing the faulty wiper arms with new ones. Your Ford or Lincoln dealer will perform this repair at no cost to you. Ford expects to begin notifying customers by mail on or around May 22.

If you believe your vehicle is one of those affected by this recall, you can contact Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall 22S26.