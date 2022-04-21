Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ford Is Recalling 652,996 Trucks and SUVs Over Broken Wiper Arms

Having your windshield wipers break off in the middle of a rainstorm would prove... inopportune.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
full-size pickup truck parked in front of mountainsEnlarge Image

The 2021 Ford F350 Super Duty.

 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Ford is recalling 652,996 trucks and SUVs over concerns that their windshield wiper arms could break. This recall affects 2020 and 2021 F-150s and Expeditions, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250s, F-350s, F-450s, F-550s and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigators.

This recall involves the simple fix of replacing the faulty wiper arms with new ones. Your Ford or Lincoln dealer will perform this repair at no cost to you. Ford expects to begin notifying customers by mail on or around May 22.

If you believe your vehicle is one of those affected by this recall, you can contact Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall 22S26.

