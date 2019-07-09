Ford recalls 58,000 Focus and Focus ST models for a second time

Enlarge Image Ford

Last October, Ford issued a recall for a whopping 1.5 million examples of the 2012-2018 Ford Focus for a problem with its fuel system. While the issue was supposed to be remedied, there apparently exists a smaller subset of vehicles that didn't get the problem cleaned up, so in order to make that happen, Ford has issued a second recall.

Ford announced on Tuesday that it has issued a recall for about 58,000 examples of certain Ford Focus vehicles. This second recall includes the 2012-2017 Ford Focus with the 2.0-liter direct-injection I4, as well as the 2013-2014 Ford Focus ST. The former carries build dates between Oct. 7, 2010 and July 23, 2012, while the latter has a build-date range from May 3, 2012 to Dec. 11, 2014.

According to the automaker, the vehicles in this new recall did not receive the intended software update to the powertrain control module. It's unclear why this specific subset of vehicles did not receive the proper update, but nevertheless, that's what the second recall seeks to address.

The problem originally stemmed from the car's canister purge valve, part of the fuel system that helps circulate vapor. In the recalled vehicles, that valve might have stuck open, and the powertrain control module in charge of looking for a stuck-open valve may have malfunctioned. If both problems occurred, excessive vacuum might have deformed the fuel tank, which could cause the fuel gauge to act up or stall the vehicle.

The fix is just as straightforward as it was before. Dealers will accept the double-recalled vehicles and apply the correct software calibration to the powertrain control module. Technicians will also inspect and replace the carbon canister, fuel tank and fuel delivery module as required. Ford suggests that owners leave at least half a tank of gas in their cars until the recall can be performed.