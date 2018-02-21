Raj Nair, president of Ford North America, has been ousted, effective immediately after the company found evidence of as-yet-unspecified "inappropriate behavior" on his part.

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett in a statement. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Ford broke the news in a press release today, stating that an internal investigation by the company found that Nair's behavior was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, though the exact nature of Nair's behavior has been left ambiguous.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the company and I have always espoused. I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future," said Nair.

Nair assumed the title of president of Ford North America in June of 2017, before that he served as chief technical officer and head of global product development. Ford has not yet named a successor but has said that announcement is coming in the near future.