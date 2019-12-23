Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

2020 Shelby Mustang Super Snake's retro colors make 825 HP look even better

Three color schemes pay homage to the retro looks of yore.

Looking good, Shelby.

 Shelby

We may be knocking on a new decade's door, but at Shelby American, it's the 1970s.

The company revealed three new color packages for its 2020 Mustang Super Snake and each of them honor hues seen on Shelby models some 50 years ago. Officially, Shelby calls this the Bold Package and it's a limited-edition run of only 30 packs in each color.

First, there's Twister Orange with black stripes. Second, buyers can choose Green Lime with black stripes. Finally, Shadow Black with green stripes rounds out the options. Each comes with a matching contrast color inside, dressing up the otherwise black cabin. Those with green exterior colors will, for example, gain green accents. Twister Orange cars get, not surprisingly, orange inside.

What isn't new is the powertrain. These cars still feature the standard Ford Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V8, but Shelby attaches a supercharger to push the numbers way up. The standard output is 710 horses, but Shelby will go as far as 825 hp for its Super Snake. New suspension parts and brakes round things out, and each car sits on 20-inch wheels. For this Bold Package, the wheels are finished in black.

As you imagine, these upgrades aren't cheap. Prices for the car with the full 825 hp aren't available just yet, but with 710 hp, the Shelby Super Snake starts at $123,295. If you already own a 2018-2020 Mustang GT ready for the Shelby treatment, it'll be $71,395. If you don't want to go through the trouble, the standard Mustang Shelby GT500 is still a mighty fine choice.

