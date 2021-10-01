Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV gets tail-happy, fails Swedish moose test

We've made no secret of the fact that we like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's handsome, reasonably priced, offers good range, plenty of practicality and it's fun to drive. That last quality, though, might be the source of some grief for Mach-E owners in the event that they need to quickly swerve to avoid a large object like a moose (or møøse, if you happen to be a member of Monty Python).

That's right, the Mach-E had a rough time during its run through the moose test as performed by Swedish publication Teknikens Värld and published Tuesday. The SUV exhibited a surprising amount of tail-wag, given how low its center of gravity is and the fact that all four wheels are being driven.

In the test, the folks from Teknikens Värld sent the Mach-E through a tight cone chicane at 42.3 mph, and the rear end lost grip, hitting the cones. It would appear as though the Mach-E's stability control program is at fault, allowing too much slip before kicking in and pulling the car straight. As an enthusiast driver, this is a recipe for laughs, but for someone in a dangerous real-world situation -- like the one the moose test simulates -- it's a recipe for a crash.

Teknikens Värld compared the Mach-E to the Tesla Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, both of which sailed through the test. Whether that's because their electronics are not tuned for as much driving engagement or whether it's something mechanical in the chassis design that adds stability, it's hard to say. Ford didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

To be fair to the Mach-E, many new cars seem to be struggling with this test. For an explanation of why that might be the case, check out this great explainer from racer Scott Mansell.