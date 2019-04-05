Ford's readying a new flavor of Mustang, could it be a new SVO?

For a long time, the words, "entry-level Mustang" gave any driving enthusiast a severe case of the willies. Whether it was a straight-six model in the 1960s or '70s or the V6 models of the '90s and 2000s, they were never that interesting to drive. That started to change when Ford introduced the EcoBoost Mustang a few years ago, and all of a sudden you had almost unprecedented ease of tuning, thanks to a turbo and modern electronics, coupled with the best Mustang chassis ever.

That's why when we heard rumors that Ford was prepping some kind of entry-level cost but not entry-level performance Mustang to be shown at the New York Auto Show, we were pretty floored. Could this be the reborn Mustang SVO that we have been dreaming of? Well, based on the invite we received Friday to a mysterious background event that Ford is holding for the Mustang soon, that seems like it could be the case. Fingers crossed.

Just for some perspective, the current EcoBoost Mustang makes a respectable 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, but the 2.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been proven time and again to be plenty stout enough for much more power. We'd love to see this new flavor of Mustang make around 340-360 hp, 400 lb-ft of torque and add most of the features from the EcoBoost performance pack as standard, like the upgraded differential for somewhere around $33,000.

Ford verified to Roadshow that there would indeed be a new Mustang variant on the stand during the New York Auto Show in a couple of weeks, but haven't given us any more information than that.