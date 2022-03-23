Ford, Lincoln Recalling 280K EcoBoost-Equipped Trucks and SUVs Over Leaky Brakes

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Ford is recalling upwards of 280,000 SUVs and trucks equipped with its 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine over the potential for a brake fluid leak. This recall affects 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and F-150 pickups as well as the 2016-2017 Lincoln Navigator.

The issue specifically stems from contaminated brake fluid which eats at the seals in the brake master cylinder and allows fluid to bypass them. While any brake issue is a serious one, this particular problem is unlikely to cause sudden brake failure, and many customers might not notice the issue until they see a warning on their dashboard and hear a warning chime.

The fix for this is pretty straightforward and involves your Ford dealer swapping out your leaky master cylinder for a new one, as well as replacing the vehicle's brake fluid. This repair will be performed free of charge.

Ford expects to start notifying owners of affected vehicles on or around April 25, but if you believe your vehicle is subject to this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall 22S11.