Ford recalls 558,000 midsize SUVs over braking problem

Ford announced three new safety recalls on Wednesday, the largest of which affects 558,610 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs in North America. Ford is also recalling 3,597 Lincoln Corsair crossovers and 431 Ford F-150 pickup trucks for separate issues.

For the big recall, the models affected are the 2015-2018 Edge and 2016-2018 MKX. Ford says the vehicles have compromised front brake jounce hoses that could rupture, causing a brake fluid leak. "If the brake fluid reservoir is depleted below a certain level, the brake fluid warning indicator light will illuminate," Ford said in a statement. "The driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash."

Of the 558,610 affected vehicles, 488,594 are in the US, 62,876 are in Canada and 7,140 are in Mexico. Ford says it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is being recalled because the vehicles "may have insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket," according to Ford. This could cause the spring and bracket to touch, causing corrosion, which in time may lead to fracture of the spring.

Only 2,965 Corsairs are affected in the US, with a further 491 in Canada and 141 in Mexico. Again, Ford says it does not have record of any accidents caused by this problem.

Finally, the F-150 recall concerns only 431 trucks in the US, all from the 2020 model year. Ford says the pickups "may have been built with an improper attachment nut used to fasten the positive battery cable (B+) to the starter motor," which could lead to increased heat generation and possibly a fire.

As with all safety recalls, the repair work for these will be performed by Ford dealers at no cost to owners.