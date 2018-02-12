Ford expands its 'Do Not Drive' order on 2006 Rangers

The owners of 33,000 2006 Ford Rangers and 1,800 2006 Mazda B-series pickups got some more crappy news recently in the form of a "Do Not Drive" warning thanks to the extended nightmare that is the Takata airbag recall, which stems from improperly made metal airbag inflators that can detonate, sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. These numbers are much expanded from those issued last month.

Fortunately for the owners of these pickups, there shouldn't be a long wait in their near future, as Ford stated along with the recall notice that it has airbag inflators ready to install in customer vehicles. As part of the "Do Not Drive" edict, Ford and Mazda will have customer vehicles towed to dealerships and offer loaner cars while repairs are performed.

Enlarge Image Ford

In the case of the Ford Ranger and its badge-engineered sibling, 90 percent of the vehicles affected by the Do Not Drive order are in the US, and the recall was expanded after the report of a second death due to airbag inflator malfunction which happened in July of 2017 in West Virginia. The first death occurred in South Carolina in 2015. The other 20 deaths associated with Takata airbag malfunctions happened in Hondas.

The Takata airbag recall nightmare has proved to be arguably the most widespread and complex recall in history thanks to the fact that 19 manufacturers' vehicles were affected and many people are still waiting for a fix for their cars. In total, Takata expects to recall 125 million vehicles by 2019, worldwide.

Further information on whether or not your vehicle may be affected can be found here.