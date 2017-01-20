Ford decapitates 2018 Mustang, will still try to sell you one

You had to see this one coming. Ford debuted the 2018 Mustang earlier this week, so it makes sense that the convertible wouldn't be too far behind.

The 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible removes the fixed roof and replaces it with an automatic cloth soft top. That's about the only difference between this and the coupe, at least based on what little information Ford's given out regarding the 2018 Mustang lineup.

Enlarge Image Ford

Other than the whole "no roof" thing, the changes for the convertible are the same. There's a new front end with LED headlights and a revised rear end with a different bumper and tweaked taillights. The interior's main update is an optional 12-inch configurable screen that replaces the traditional gauge cluster. Ford's magnetorheological shocks are available, as well.

We know that the base V6 engine is gone, making the 2.3-liter I4 the base option. The 5.0-liter V8 will still be available, and it's been tweaked to produce more power. Trouble is, Ford hasn't mentioned the power output for either engine yet. Both can mate to a six-speed manual or Ford's new 10-speed automatic, which was built in collaboration with GM and appears on the new Raptor, too.

Again, like the coupe, the convertible can be equipped with a host of active and passive safety systems for the first time. This group includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist, among others. Also like the coupe, the 2018 Mustang Convertible will go on sale this coming fall.