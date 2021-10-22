Ford is bringing a bunch of Broncos to SEMA 2021

Ford

After getting canceled last year it's finally time for SEMA again! The yearly Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show surrounding aftermarket vehicles is set to start on November 2 and as you might have expected would happen Ford is ready to go all-out with six Bronco project SUVs. Four are the big Bronco while two are the smaller Bronco Sport crossover and each one uses a mix of custom parts and accessories from Ford's official parts catalogs. Most of these are just renderings so far, but all will be featured at Ford's booth at the show.

In addition to the trucks, Ford is announcing a bunch of new accessories for the Bronco at SEMA. A new Ford Performance Parts front drive unit has a 5.38:1 gear set, which Ford says is a 'significant off-road upgrade' and there's also a newly available heavier-duty steering rack and tie rod ends. Also from the Performance Parts catalog are 17-inch Method Racing wheels with a beadlock and new tuning for the turbocharged 2.3-liter 4-cylinder engine that can be uploaded through the OBDII port.

2021 Bronco two-door by BDS Suspensions

The bright red Bronco Black Diamond you see at the top of this story is from BDS Suspenions, a subsidiary of Fox Shocks and it's described as the ultimate truck for firefighting crews on the trails. It has a 4-inch BDS upper control arm system, adjustable rear control arms and a track bar also from BDS, Fox 2.5 PES coilovers and a swaybar disconnect.

37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires are wrapped around those new Method wheels, which are finished in gold to match some of the other exterior accents. The CrawlTek Revolution front and rear bumpers have skid plates and recovery hooks and there's a WARN winch at both ends. The Bronco's hardtop has been modified to give it a truck look and there's a custom CargoGlide slideout tray. Finishing off the mods are CrawlTek slider steps and an underhood air compressor.

2021 Bronco four-door by Tucci Hot Rods

This Bronco Badlands is differentiated from the rest of the pack with a set of Mattracks 88-series quad tracks instead of regular wheels and tires. There's a Yakima LockNLoad roof rack with a snowboard attachment, retractable running boards, a Ford Licensed Accessories swing gate storage doohickey and a WARN winch. A light bar from Rigid up top illuminates the way forward, while a rock light kit shines on the underside of the truck.

Best of all, it's got a manual transmission.

2021 Bronco two-door by RTR Vehicles

Called the RTR Fun-Runner, this Bronco Badlands was built by Vaughn Gittin Jr. It seems like there are custom fenders, though they aren't mentioned, and the Fun-Runner has a rad custom livery. A Ford Performance sport exhaust, RTR bead-lock wheels with 37-inch tires, an Ultimate Dana 44 FDU front axle and 60 semi-float rear axle and coilovers and a long-travel suspension kit from Fox Performance round out the performance upgrades.

2021 Bronco four-door by LGE-CTS Motorsports

The final big Bronco is an Outer Banks model built by Theresa Contreras, designer and founder of Baja Forged parts. It's got an Icon Vehicle Dynamics lift kit, Baja Forged bumpers and fender flares and new wheels and tires. There's also creature comforts like a fridge, a JBL sound bar, a bunch of interior cargo organizers, an under-floor safe and a folding table on the tailgate.

2021 Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

This Bronco Sport Badlands is the most road-oriented of the six, though it does have 17-inch Reserve Forged wheels with Toyo all-terrain tires. A CGS Performance cold air intake and ceramic-coated exhaust system improve performance, while rock lights and A-pillar LED lights from Rigid Lights improve visibility. There are also new fender flares and a rear spoiler from Air Design, custom paint from Flyin' Irons and new seat covers for the interior.

2021 Bronco Sport by LGE-CTS Motorsports

The last SUV is a Bronco Sport Badlands with a full race livery. A 2-inch lift kit, rock sliders, off-road lights and new fender flares are all from the Ford Licensed Accessories catalog. The tubular front and rear bumpers from Baja Forged, with the front bumper getting integrated LED light bars and it has a Warn winch and new tow hooks. Rounding out the upgrades are a Borla cat-back exhaust, new front and rear sway bars from Hellwig and other suspension components from Icon.