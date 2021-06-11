Ford Bronco Hybrid rumor supported by possible leaked owner's manual

Enlarge Image Ford

We've been hearing rumors of a hybrid version of Ford's recently resurrected Bronco for a while now, and while nothing has been made explicit by the Blue Oval yet, a possible leaked Bronco owners manual found by the Bronco6G forum and reported on by Autoblog on Wednesday would seem to confirm the rumor.

Specifically, there is a passage in the owner's manual that states:

We recommend the following actions for your vehicle: When storing your vehicle for greater than 30 days, the state of charge should be approximately 50%. Additionally, we recommend disconnecting the 12-volt battery, which will reduce system loads on the battery.

That passage comes from a section called "Hybrid Battery Systems," so, yeah, unless this is a massive copy editing fail, a totally fake owners manual cooked up by the internet or a deliberate disinformation campaign by Ford (unlikely), then the estimates of a 2022 launch date for the Bronco Hybrid might not be too far off.

Other rumors have stated that the Bronco Hybrid could make upward of 450 horsepower, which would be wild since that's what the F-150 Raptor makes with its twin-turbo EcoBoost V6.

We asked Ford for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.