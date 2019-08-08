Ford will pay $17 million to settle MyFord Touch-related lawsuit

Ford

Infotainment is a tricky part of in-car technology even today. As automakers gradually dipped into more tech-laden systems, some got it right, and some did not.

After numerous complaints, Ford has settled a class-action lawsuit surrounding its MyFord Touch infotainment system. Law firm Hagens Berman said in a release on Tuesday that the automaker will pay $17 million, and both owners and lessees are eligible for compensation.

Specifically, the litigation surrounds the system equipped in 2011-2013 Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The infotainment system was notorious for being unresponsive, crashing and freezing while driving. Other complaints surrounded inaccurate GPS information and the total inability to connect with a smartphone.

Compensation amounts will be based on how often an owner or lessee needed to service their vehicle for an infotainment system repair. If that figure is three times or more, they will receive up to $400. Those that serviced the system twice will receive $250, and one appointment for a MyFord Touch fix will award an individual $100. Those who didn't have any repairs done to the system but were, as the law firm said, "dissatisfied" with MyFord Touch will receive $45 by filing a claim.

To help affected folks, a dedicated website is now online to submit a claim and to search through repair claims. For those who may not remember how many times they brought their vehicle in for a repair, the website will locate the records. Furthermore, any owners who made repairs outside the warranty period can apply for reimbursement for any out-of-pocket costs.

California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington residents are the only individuals able to file a claim and people in those states must have purchased or leased a Ford or Lincoln from an authorized dealer before Aug. 9, 2013. Ford will automatically cut a check for anyone who doesn't submit a claim and was the original vehicle owner, in amounts ranging from $20 to $55.

As for Ford's most-recent stab at infotainment, we're happy to report Sync 3 is pretty darn good.

Now playing: Watch this: Checking the tech in the 2020 Ford Explorer