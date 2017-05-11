Finally: BMW announces 8 Series revival, planned for 2018 debut

It'll begin life as a design study at Villa d'Este later this month.

BMW
Coupes

The BMW 8 Series was one of the coolest looking coupes in the 1990s. Hopefully, its 21st century follow-up can live up to those ideals, even if there aren't any pop-up headlights.

BMW finally announced the existence of a new 8 Series flagship coupe today. However, we're not going to see it until 2018. It will start out as a design concept, teased here, which will be unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the shores of Lake Como, Italy. That's certainly one way to make an entrance.

BMW 8 Series ConceptEnlarge Image

Please be cool, please be cool, please be cool.

 BMW

"The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up -- a slice of pure automotive fascination," said Harald Krüger,BMW AG board chairman, in a statement. "The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe."

While we don't know much about the car, there are a few assumptions we can make. It'll have one very obvious competitor, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, which is available in both luxury and performance trims. If, like Mercedes, BMW chooses to borrow engines from its flagship sedan, the 8 Series could feature engines ranging from a 2.0-liter I4 (part of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain) to the 6.6-liter V12 found in the M760Li.

BMW will unveil the 8 Series design study at the Concorso d'Eleganza on May 26, and you bet your britches we'll be waiting with bated breath.

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Take
$81,500

More stories

Up Next: Chevrolet Corvette returns as 2017 Indianapolis 500 pace car