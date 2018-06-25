Final Dodge Demon, Viper net $1M for charity at Barrett-Jackson auction

In April, Dodge announced that the final Challenger SRT Demon off the production line would join forces with the final Viper, and both would be auctioned off for charity. The result from this weekend should make the United Way quite happy.

"The Ultimate Last Chance," as Dodge referred to it, ended with a hammer price of $1 million, all of which will be donated to the United Way. The auction included both vehicles, in addition to custom build sheets, authentication kits and letters, a Demon Crate, iPads loaded with media and more.

Considering both vehicles will be highly sought after now that they're discontinued, odds are this duo will be an appreciating asset that the winner could once again auction off at a later time for a sweet, sweet profit.

Comprising 1,485 horsepower, the final Demon and Viper were both painted in the same shade of Viper Red. Since that wasn't a factory option for the Demon, it was hand-painted after it rolled off the production line. The Demon was manufactured in Ontario, Canada, while the Viper was put together in Detroit.

Even though the Viper was Dodge's most potent offering, the Demon's capabilities blew us away when it was first unveiled. With up to 840 horsepower using race gas and a list of options that included every seat but the driver's, the Demon could tear its way down the quarter-mile drag strip in just 9.65 seconds, enough to get it in trouble at NHRA drag strips since it lacked a roll cage.

The Viper had one heck of a swan song itself. The Viper ACR's V10 put out just 645 horsepower ("just"), but its extreme exterior aerodynamics gave the large coupe a literal ton of downforce on the track. It's not something you'd want to daily drive, but if you do, you're a hero -- a hero with a good chiropractor on retainer, probably.