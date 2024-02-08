Fiido X E-Bike Review: Simple, Sleek Folding Electric Bike

If you want an e-bike that looks good, is compact and offers decent performance, the Fiido X checks all the boxes. Many folding e-bikes are as chunky as non-folding ones; they just happen to have a hinge in the middle. The Fiido X is trim, though, with a simple and stylish design. In other words, it's not your typical folding e-bike.

Design and security features

Featuring a standout matte teal finish, the $1,299 Fiido X weighs a manageable 37 pounds (17 kilograms), and it folds sufficiently to fit into a car trunk. The bike's collapsible pedals, handlebars and midframe, along with its seamlessly integrated folding latch enhance its aesthetics and contribute to a practical, snag-free design.

Despite the compact frame, the bike can support riders from 5 to 6.5 feet tall and can carry a maximum payload of 265 pounds. While the seat height is adjustable, the handlebars are not. The balanced weight distribution of the frame makes navigating curbs easy because neither the nose nor the tail is weighed down.

The Fiido X prioritizes aesthetics. It has minimally exposed wires and lights integrated into the frame. This means light projects forward at all times, even when turning, unlike fork-mounted lights that will illuminate the path ahead into a turn. Something else integrated into the frame: the battery. It's built into the seat post, eliminating the need for a bulky frame to hold the battery.

Joseph Kaminski

The battery is locked by a numeric keypad at the base, preventing thieves from walking off with it. The lock also disables the motor assist. The keypad is shielded by a fold-down cover, addressing concerns about entering the code on a dirty pad. All models of the X ship with a default passcode, though the Fiido Smart Lock iOS/Android app allows you to change the default passcode and update the bike's firmware. The Fiido can still be ridden like a normal bike without the battery. For that reason, it would be nice if Fiido also included a wheel lock.

Fiido X folded close Fiido

Front and rear fenders protect riders from water and dirt while rolling on the 20- by 2-inch puncture-resistant tires; the Fiido X boasts front and rear hydraulic brakes for effective stopping in most types of weather.

The X model we received has a 350-watt hub motor fueled by a 36-volt, 11.6-amp-hour battery (UL 2849 certified) with a lifespan of 800 charge cycles. The battery can be fully charged in 7 hours. There is a step-down 250-watt model as well for those who only need a little help getting up hills. That version is listed as capable of traveling 60-plus miles on a single charge, but this would vary according to riding style and rider size.

Seatpost battery, rear brake light and fender Joseph Kaminski

The Fiido doesn't have an electric horn. It's not a deal-breaker, but it's one more thing to consider when you buy. I've long advocated for companies to integrate horns instead of bells into e-bikes. In my experience, bells can't be heard through closed vehicle windows.

Lastly, the e-bike's simple display is visible in sunlight, indicating the assist level, remaining battery and traveling speed. A single button is used to cycle through assist levels, while another is used to power on the display once the battery's power button has been activated. For those considering an e-bike but who are not comfortable with having to assemble one, the X has you covered. The bike comes pre-assembled and folded inside the box -- all you have to do is remove the packing materials and a couple of zip-ties.

Performance

To my delight, the Fiido X handled like a BMX bike. Being an ex-BMX racer, I quickly adjusted to the small frame. It navigated admirably on New York City's bumpy streets and was equally easy to ride with or without assistance. The Fiido X does not have any type of suspension system, so for rougher rides you'll have to raise off the seat and bend those knees.

Joseph Kaminski

With three levels of assistance and a Shimano seven-speed shifter, the bike offers versatility to how and where you ride. I predominantly rode in the lower assist levels and switched gears more often. The torque sensor delivered immediate pedal assistance. The Fiido X has a top assist speed of 19.2 mph (unlocked). Around 20 mph would suffice for some, though I prefer rideables to go at least 25 mph -- the speed limit here in New York. Circumnavigating cars parked in a bike lane is a constant problem, and riders often need to venture out into traffic to avoid them. I prefer not to have cars fly by me, so I feel safer if I can maintain the same speed until I can get back into the bike lane.

Should you buy it?

The Fiido X is an ideal option for short daily commutes, providing a compact size, built-in security and a reasonable price for those with limited storage space. Although capable, it doesn't fully replace a full-size bicycle or e-bike, especially if you're after a powerful motor to propel you up steep hills. But if you want an e-bike to take along on road trips or something simple to cruise around town on that's also compact enough for an apartment, the X hits the spot.