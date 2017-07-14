Fiat Chrysler recalls 805,000 cars for alternator, airbag issues

Fiat Chrysler issued not one, but two recalls this week for two separate issues that, when combined, cover approximately 805,000 cars.

Recall the first: Airbag deployment

FCA's first recall covers 363,480 examples of the 2011-2015 Dodge Journey crossover.

The recall involves the vehicle's front driver airbag. The airbag's wiring harness might get chafed within the steering wheel, and if that happens, it could cause the airbag to deploy inadvertently. This increases the risk of both a collision and driver injury.

Thankfully, the fix is pretty straightforward. Dealer techs will inspect the vehicles, and if necessary, replace the airbag's wiring within the steering wheel. They will also install protective covers to prevent future wire chafing. The recall is expected to begin on August 21, 2017.

Enlarge Image Dodge

Recall the second: Alternator failures

FCA's second recall covers 442,214 vehicles. It's split between multiple models, including the 2011-2014 Chrysler 300, 2011-2014 Dodge Challenger, 2011-2014 Dodge Charger, 2011-2014 Dodge Durango and the 2012-2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. All the vehicles in question have a 5.7-liter V8 or a 3.6-liter V6.

In this case, the problem can be traced to the cars' alternators, whether they're 160, 180 or 220 amps. The alternator may suddenly fail, which could cause the vehicle to stall. If the engine dies while the vehicle is in motion, it could increase the risk of a crash. The alternator may also short circuit, which raises fire concerns.

The fix is about as simple as you might expect. Technicians will inspect the alternator and, depending on the part number, swap it out for a new one. This recall is expected to begin on August 24, 2017.