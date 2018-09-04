Fiat teases 2019 124 Spider Abarth's excellent exhaust note

Mazda freshened up the MX-5 Miata for the 2019 model year, and it appears that Fiat has something equally cool in store for the hopped-up version of its platform-sharing roadster, the 124 Spider Abarth.

Fiat put out a teaser for the 2019 124 Spider Abarth, and while it's short, it's exactly the kind of video that'll wake you up after a long three-day weekend. The clip is short, but it's chock full of the Abarth's new exhaust note, which is throaty and deep and generally pretty great.

If there's one thing Abarth knows, it's an exhaust note. Its first car in the US, the Fiat 500 Abarth, produced near-supercar-quality noise from its tiny four-cylinder engine. You'll hear it coming around the corner, thinking it's some six-figure rarity, but no -- it's a Fiat. The 124 Spider Abarth's first exhaust note wasn't anything to shake a stick at, either, but this revised note proved that Abarth can take a good exhaust note and improve it further.

Fiat promises it'll release more information on the car this week, but at the minimum, we know the hot-to-trot roadster will pack a new exhaust system. Will it get more power like the Miata does? We'll have to wait until later this week to find out.