The SP48 Unica Supercar Is Ferrari's Best Looking One-Off Yet

Ferrari has been publicly showing off its one-off creations for over a decade now, with many of them having out-there, experimental styling. The Special Projects division's latest coachbuilt commission is the SP48 Unica, and not only is it Ferrari's most beautiful one-off yet, it just might be the brand's best looking car in years.

Based on the F8 Tributo, the SP48 Unica is a two-door, midengine supercar with similar proportions. Ferrari used 3D prototyping and procedural-parametric modeling technology to achieve the Unica's incredible front and rear air intakes, which feature a unique gradiented 3D honeycomb pattern. The hood features two arrow-shaped scoops that are echoed by the shape of the roof, which has a black central stripe that transitions into a similar honeycomb pattern. The split design is carried through to the windowless engine cover and integrated rear spoiler. I especially love the extremely slim rear lights, which are set into a black bar that runs across the tail and remind me of the Testarossa.

Enlarge Image Ferrari

The visor-like greenhouse and pinched side windows remind me of the Lancia Stratos, and the Unica's side scoops play well with the side skirt and window shapes. It has new intercoolers directly behind the side windows, which let Ferrari use smaller intakes, and the rad grilles are angled for maximum cooling. There's also intakes below the spoiler and in the side skirts, and Ferrari says the longer rear overhang improves downforce.

No photos of the Unica's interior were released, but Ferrari says its design stays close to that of the F8 Tributo. It combines black laser-perforated Alcantara with an iridescent orange fabric that matches the exterior color, and the same procedural honeycomb motif is used. The door sills have laser-embossed patterns, and there's lots of matte carbon fiber and gunmetal grey accents.

The SP48 Unica was created for a longtime Ferrari customer that was extremely involved in the design process. While this is the only one that will ever be built -- and with a likely price tag well into the seven figure range -- styling elements from the Unica will surely trickle down to future Ferrari production cars.