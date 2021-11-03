Ferrari recalls certain 458 and 488 models over possible brake failure

Enlarge Image Roadshow

If there's one thing that you absolutely want to have working on your very, very expensive Ferrari, it's the brakes. Unfortunately, if you're the owner of a 2010-2015 458 Italia, Spider, Speciale or Aperta or a 2016-2019 488 GTB or Spider, that whole braking thing could be a bit of an issue.

According to a recall announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in late October, those particular supercars could suffer from a sudden loss of braking performance, and Ferrari suggests not driving them until a remedy can be found.

The issue presents itself when a Low Brake Fluid warning appears on the dash. If this happens, Ferrari suggests that the driver pull over immediately and call Ferrari Roadside Assistance to have their vehicle towed to the nearest Ferrari dealer. Thankfully, it doesn't appear as though there have been any injuries or fatalities related to this issue.

The recall affects 9,985 vehicles, and while the folks in Maranello have yet to figure out the issue or how to fix it, owners can expect to receive a notification from Ferrari on or around the Dec. 21. If you have one of these vehicles and have further questions, you can contact Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816-2668 and reference recall number 78.

This recall work, like all recall work, will be performed by your dealer free of charge.

We reached out to Ferrari representatives for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.