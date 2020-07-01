The Fast and Furious movies are all headed to NBC's Peacock service

Enlarge Image Universal Pictures

With Fast and Furious 9 delayed until April 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are likely missing out on their over-the-top action mixed with a dash of cars. Sleep easy, friends, because NBC's new streaming service Peacock will house the entire franchise so far.

Peacock will launch on July 15 and include the whole Fast and Furious series from the original The Fast and the Furious to the most recent release, The Fate of the Furious (but not including the spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw). The early films focus more on street racing, while later films focus more on explosions and saving the world. If you want to know where to start, CNET's already ranked the FATF films with a humorous take.

And while the films truly are outlandish even these days, they still hold a special place in the hearts of car geeks everywhere -- especially the early ones. It's safe to say the first two movies helped catapult import tuner culture into the mainstream back at the start of the 21st century. The cars were often the stars just as much as the actors and actresses themselves.

With eight full-length films ready and on demand starting this month, that gives fans almost one movie to watch per month before Fast 9 hits theaters next year. If you start watching them this month, you'll just have time to start the franchise all over before April.